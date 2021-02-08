UK Government urges all over-70s to contact NHS for Covid vaccine

The NHS has changed its messaging to urge all over-70s to book themselves in for a Covid vaccine, the health secretary has announced.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock said the NHS was scrapping its “don’t call us, we’ll call you” policy and instead calling on everyone over the age of 70 who has not yet received a vaccine to come forward.

“So far we have said please wait until the NHS contacts you. I now urge everyone aged 70 and over who hasn’t yet had a vaccination to come forward and contact the NHS to book in their jab,” said the health secretary.

“And if you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment as soon as possible so they can be protected against this awful virus,” he added.

Almost 12.3 million people have had their first vaccine dose, a superb effort by everyone involved.



If you are 70 or older, living in England and have not had your first vaccine jab yet, please contact the NHS. This can be done online or by dialling 119.https://t.co/HFdDcrX3l4 pic.twitter.com/R19boJs8qV — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 8, 2021

“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and, by ensuring you and your loved ones get booked in for a jab, the NHS can give those most at risk the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together.”

Patients have been told to book a slot through the national online booking service, calling the 119 phone line or contacting their GP practice directly.

Under current government targets almost 15m people in the top four priority groups, including all over-70s, will be offered their first dose of the vaccine by 15 February.

Latest figures showed that more than 12.2m people in the UK have received their first injection, including almost 3m over the last seven days.

It comes after documents leaked last week revealed all adults in the UK will receive a Covid vaccine by the end of May, in a major boost for hopes of a return to normality by the summer.

Samuel Kasumu, a senior adviser to the Prime Minister on ethnic minorities, revealed the target in a resignation letter leaked to the BBC that he later retracted.

An earlier mix-up from the Cabinet Office had suggested that all over-50s will be offered a vaccine by May.

The timeline means more than 32m people will have been offered a first dose of the vaccine by the summer — almost half the UK population.

The Prime Minister last week promised 2021 would usher a return of the “Great British summer,” but warned that it was too early to lift restrictions while Covid cases remain “alarmingly high”.