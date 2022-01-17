Not so green after all: Hardly any Brit plans to stick to climate goals in 2022

Duncan Grierson, CEO and Founder of Clim8.

Less than one in ten people in the UK are likely to keep resolutions around making positive climate decisions in 2022, according to new research shared with City A.M. today.

Even fewer consumers said they are aspiring to live more sustainably this year, favouring resolutions around becoming healthier and fitter instead, according to the founder of climate impact investing app Clim8.

“It’s astonishing to see that so many people are likely to ditch their environmental resolutions, especially considering the positive momentum from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow just a few months ago,” said Duncan Grierson, CEO and founder of Clim8.

Grierson told City A.M. today that “carbon is embedded in everything we do, from the food we eat, to the clothing we wear, the transport we use and the homes we live in. It’s important that communication around climate action is inclusive and easy to understand.”

“We need to make it easier for people to live sustainably if we are going to have a hope of reaching net zero by 2050.”

Saving money

Over a quarter of consumers (26 per cent) said they are most likely to stick with their saving money goals in 2022, topping the poll for the resolution that people were least likely to ‘ditch’

Women are more interested than men in improving their finances, including their financial wellbeing and knowledge, with 24 per cent citing this as the resolution they would most aspire to keep in 2022 (compared with 20 per cent of men).

Grierson continued: “Amid growing concerns around the rising cost of living in the UK, it’s not surprising that people are committed to saving as much as possible in the months ahead.

“The good news is that with double the number of consumers likely to stick to their money saving resolutions than they are to their climate goals, it’s important that we educate the public that the two can go hand in hand, if those investments are themselves having a climate impact.” Duncan Grierson, CEO and Founder of Clim8

“One in five people are looking to boost their financial knowledge this year, so equipping them with tangible ideas for where to start is key. Investing in positive solutions to climate change, for example, is one way that consumers can take action. This doesn’t mean compromising your returns.”

“In fact, taking climate action could improve your financial wellbeing. Companies tackling climate change, in areas such as clean energy, smart mobility and sustainable food, have been experiencing high growth and this is likely to continue, as governments and the private sector begin to decarbonise and set strict climate target. These are mega trends for the next decades,” Grierson stressed.

Other findings from the study include the most commonly cited reason for not keeping New Year’s resolutions is a lack of willpower (33 per cent), followed by not being able to commit the time needed (13 per cent) and resolutions being unrealistic (13 per cent).