Nicola Sturgeon refutes claims of misleading Scottish Parliament after giving evidence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s fight to clear her name came to a head today, as the she denied claims she misled the Scottish Parliament and breached the ministerial code.

The drama which has been unfolding north of the border since 2018, has seen the First Minister walk a political tightrope as she defended the government’s position on the Alex Salmond inquiry.

Alex Salmond, previously the SNP leader who brought the party to victory in the 2007 Holyrood elections, was acquitted from all charges against him including rape at the Edinburgh High Court on 23 March 2020.

In the aftermath of his trial, questions were raised over Nicola Sturgeon’s knowledge and involvement in internal investigations regarding Salmond’s behaviour.

During the highly anticipated testimony into her involvement today, Sturgeon denied any improper behaviour, saying she had “searched her soul” many times.

In questioning from the Committee including fom Labour MSP Jackie Baillie, the First Minister was asked about why she didn’t intervene when legal advice raised issues with the complaints procedure.

Additionally, Sturgeon hit back at claims the Crown Office and lack of impartiality of the Scottish Civil Service could be responsible for the Scottish Government’s failings.

“I find remarks suggesting a lack of independence among civil servants deeply unfair and unfounded.

“The Civil Service remains impartial and will continue to do so even if there is a change of government in May.”

In his own testimony on Friday, Salmond accused Sturgeon of taking part in a malicious plot to drive him out of public life, and of breaking the ministerial code, a set of rules on how ministers should behave, in the process.

Denying that she had broken the code, a transgression that would normally lead to a resignation, Sturgeon hit back, rejecting Salmond’s talk of a plot as absurd and linking the saga to the broader context of the “Me Too” movement.

“As Mirst Minister, I refused to follow the age-old pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants,” she said, accusing Salmond of having asked her to intervene in his favour after women complained about him.

Ahead of the Scottish Elections in May, the SNP continue to maintain a substantial lead over the Tories and Labour with 50 per cent of the vote in polls, suggesting Sturgeon’s position – as far as voters are concerned – remains secure for now.