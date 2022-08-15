Next Fifteen gets regulatory nod for M&C Saatchi takeover despite ongoing delays

City of London

Media firm Next Fifteen has received the latest round of necessary regulatory approvals as its the marketing firm edges one step closer to its M&C Saatchi takeover.

The company confirmed that the Competition Markets Authority has responded to the briefing paper submitted regarding its offer and confirmed that it has no further questions and has not opened an inquiry.

It comes after the news last week that the two meetings that were set to decide upon the proposed takeover of the advertising giant was delayed.

The companies were due to conduct meetings on 19 August to vote on the £310m bid, but Next Fifteen told investors last week that it had been pushed back “until such time as the regulatory conditions to the acquisition have been satisfied.”

In May, Next Fifteen made a bid for M&C, offering 247.2p a share as part of a scheme of arrangement that would comprise 0.1637 Next Fifteen shares and 40p in cash.

Directors at the M&C initially accepted the offer, but later rejected it after Next Fifteen’s share price plunged 30 per cent. The board said the offer did not “reflect the value of the business and its future prospects”.

M&C also snubbed a £253.6m takeover approach from AdvancedAdvt, the investment vehicle owned by its largest shareholder, Vin Murria.

Nonetheless, any acquisition is conditional on a court hearing, as well as M&C Saatchi’s general meeting.

The final regulatory approval needed by Next Fifteen offer is from the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. It expects to receive this early in Q4 2022.