New York and New Jersey rocked by magnitude 4.8 earthquake

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York City and the surrounding area including New Jersey on Friday morning, eastern daylight time.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7-4.8, quake centred near Lebanon, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City. USGS said it occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT).

The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage, according to Associated Press.

Residents reported they felt shakes across the Eastern Seaboard and people in Baltimore, Philadelphia and other areas also reported feeling the ground move.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X that her team was assessing impacts and potential damage.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.



The New York police department’s deputy commissioner of operations, Kaz Daughtry, said in a statement: “While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact.”

The Weather Channel posted a video on X, showing the ares where the quake could be felt:

BREAKING: A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in New Jersey near Lebanon. Shaking has been felt throughout Northeast, including New York City, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Did you feel it?



At the United Nations headquarters in midtown Manhattan, the chief executive of Save the Children paused while addressing the Security Council on the Israel-Gaza conflict as cameras started to tremble:

But the offical social media account of the Empire State Building said it was fine:

