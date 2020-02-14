New-look cabinet to meet later after Sajid Javid's shock exit

Boris Johnson’s newly reshuffled cabinet will meet for the first time later today after the shock departure of chancellor Sajid Javid.

His deputy, Rishi Sunak, is the new Treasury boss after Javid refused to sack his special advisers in order to keep his job.

He said “no self-respecting minister” could agree to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s terms. Sunak said he had “lots to get on with” after Javid’s departure, with a Budget due in four weeks.

Read more: Javid launches parting shot over Treasury ‘impartiality’

Read more: Why Sajid Javid opted to go down with the ship

Read more: Who is Rishi Sunak? What you need to know about the new chancellor

In his resignation letter, Javid said: “I believe it is important as leaders to have trusted teams that reflect the character and integrity that you would wish to be associated with.”

The surprise change has been interpreted as an attempt by No 10 to exert more control over the Treasury. A joint team of economic advisers will now advise the PM and the Treasury.

Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom were also sacked.

Former international development secretary Alok Sharma replaced Leadsom as business secretary.

And George Eustice replaced Theresa Villiers as environment secretary.

Read more: Follow the PM’s cabinet reshuffle as it happened

Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, who recently brokered a restoration of devolved power in Northern Ireland, was controversially replaced by security minister Brandon Lewis.

And Oliver Dowden became culture secretary, succeeding Nicky Morgan.

Geoffrey Cox resigned as attorney general to be replaced by Suella Braverman.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace retained his position, contrary to speculation he would be sacked.

Read more: European Parliament sets up more Brexit drama as it backs ‘dynamic alignment’

Former members of Theresa May’s cabinet Penny Mordaunt and James Brokenshire also returned to government with junior ministerial roles.

The new cabinet is also smaller than the previous one numbering 26, 22 full numbers with a further four ‘attending’, it had previously numbered 32.