Natwest set to appoint Rick Haythornwaite as new chair

Natwest is expected to make the announcement this week

Natwest is preparing to appoint Rick Haythornwaite as successor to chair Howard Davies, according to a report.

Haythornwaite’s announcement as chair could come as early as Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Haythornwaite, who is currently chair of Ocado and the AA, will join a bank still reeling from the effects of the Farage debanking brouhaha.

Read more Hunt for next Natwest chair begins as Howard Davies says he will step down by July 2024

Natwest was embroiled in controversy after the former UKIP leader claimed that he had been denied a bank account at private bank Coutts because of his political opinions.

Boss Alison Rose was forced to resign after it emerged she had unwittingly been the source for a BBC story which claimed Farage had been denied his Coutts account after falling below the required wealth threshold.

Paul Thwaite was appointed interim chief executive, having been CEO of the bank’s commercial and institutional business.

Davies, who had already announced he would be stepping down, decided to stay on despite facing pressure to go. It is not thought Davies’ exit will be accelerated.

He was appointed chair of what was then the Royal Bank of Scotland back in 2015. In that time he has overseen large scale restructuring of the bank, including its return to majority private ownership last year.

Before joining the bank he had a long career in the City, acting as the first chair of the FCA’s previous incarnation, the Financial Services Authority (FSA), the director of the London School of Economics and chair of the Phoenix Group.