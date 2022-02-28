Nationwide customers face online banking delays for the fourth time in three months

Nationwide was hit with another outage this morning, with many users on social media complaining about payment and transfer delays.

The issue seemed to start early this morning with one customer tweeting: “Once Again nationwide have delays on the accounts I have things to pay for but once again I have to wait for them! @AskNationwide”

Another called out the building society: “Like others I am waiting for my salary to come into my account today. When is this going to be rectified?”

In response, Nationwide have been forced to issue a number of apologies on social media, stating that it would be fixing the problem imminently.

Hi Catherine. I'm sorry about the delay and please rest assured we're working to fix this for you as soon as possible. For any updates please visit: https://t.co/Rz7WFLPXJP

If you'd like to log a complaint please follow this link: https://t.co/OmnoZR96ke Dom — Nationwide Building Society (@AskNationwide) February 28, 2022

The problems first started back in December 2021, and have cropped up every couple of weeks for the building society.

It is unclear why it keeps facing issues regarding payments via its mobile app, and at the start of January, when the delays happened again, Nationwide stated:

“Sorry for any problems this may cause. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as we can.

“Here’s what you might need to know: payments to and from your account are delayed at the moment.

“If you’ve sent money already or are waiting for money to arrive you don’t need to do anything, it’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP.

“You can still send money, but this won’t go through straight away. Direct Debits and standing orders are unaffected and working normally.”

A Nationwide spokesperson told City A.M.: “There is currently a delay regarding faster payments as a result of a technical issue which we are working hard to resolve. Transactions are being temporarily queued while we get services back to normal and will be processed as soon as possible. “

“All other services are working. Members can continue to use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the Internet Bank and Mobile Bank and withdraw cash from ATMs. No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It appears that faster payments are the only services affected, with standing orders and direct debits working normally.

This evening, the company reached out to confirm the outage had been fixed and explained: “There was a delay with faster payments as a result of an internal technical issue. No other services were affected. Queued payments are now being processed although we would ask members to please bear with us as we complete their transactions. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. For any charges and fees incurred elsewhere, people should contact the Society to discuss these, and any related to this issue will be refunded. Anyone with any specific concerns can talk to us in branch, on the telephone or online, where we will be able to advise and help.”