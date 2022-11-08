MPs to vote on new Treasury Select Committee chair on Wednesday

The chair of the Treasury Select Committee leads questioning of Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and other senior members of the central bank on a regular basis.

MPs from across parliament will vote on who should be the new chair of the influential Treasury Select Committee tomorrow.

The five candidates for the position were announced today as Andrea Leadsom, Kit Malthouse, John Baron, Richard Fuller and Harriett Baldwin.

The election comes after former committee chair Mel Stride was named as work and pensions secretary in Rishi Sunak’s government.

Leadsom and Malthouse are former cabinet ministers, while Baldwin and Fuller have both worked as junior ministers in the Treasury.

Baron has never held a ministerial position and was one of dozens of Tory MPs that put pressure on ex-PM David Cameron to hold a Brexit referendum.

MPs will vote in the ballot between 11am and 2.30pm tomorrow.

The committee also gets an opportunity to scrutinise the chancellor and other Treasury ministers throughout the year.