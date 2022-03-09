MPs slam government for ‘meagre ambition’ in plans to cut Crown Court backlog

A group of MP’s tasked with overseeing government expenditure has said the government’s “meagre ambition” in its plans to cut the court backlogs will mean victims, defendants, and witnesses will continue to face “unacceptable delays” in waiting for trials.

In a highly critical report, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) slammed the government for its “meagre ambition,” as the sub-committee said the government’s plan to cut the court backlog by less than 7,000 cases will do little to actually reduce waiting times.

The comments come after the number of cases waiting to be heard in Crown Courts more than doubled during the pandemic, from an all time low of 33,290 in March 2019 to heights of 59,928 in September 2021.

The Ministry of Justice is now seeking to cut the court backlog to 53,000 by March 2025, by doubling magistrate’s sentencing powers, and increasing the number of days on which cases are heard.

However, the sub-committee cast doubt on the government’s ability to actually cut the court backlog, as it argued the government will likely struggle to recruit enough judges to deliver on its ambitions.

The MPs noted the plans will require the government to recruit an extra 78 full time judges. The ambition comes after the government only managed to fill 52 of 63 positions in its last recruitment round. The MP’s report also warned that the government’s efforts to recruit judges quickly may undermine efforts to increase diversity in the judiciary.

Furthermore, the report said that the government’s plans to recruit an additional 20,000 police officers by 2023, will put extra strain on the UK’s judicial system, as it warned the UK’s prisons may struggle to cope.

Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce said: “Lengthy delays in even the most serious trials coming to court mean a traumatised victim can be left waiting years to see their assailant locked up, while an innocent defendant can find their life in limbo while they wait to clear their name.”

“Years of underinvestment and cuts mean there is a real risk that the capacity is simply not there in terms of solicitors and barristers, as well as judges, to do the large volume of work necessary to clear the backlog in a meaningful fashion,” Boyce added.