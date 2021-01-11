Morrisons bans mask flouters amid crackdown on Covid rulebreakers

Morrisons has become the first British supermarket to enforce an immediate ban on customers who refuse to wear face coverings, as the Prime Minister today warned low lockdown compliance would lead to tougher restrictions.

From today, shoppers who turn down masks offered by staff will be refused entry from Morrisons unless they are medically exempt.

Read more: Lockdown: Tougher Covid restrictions on horizon, ministers warn

Chief executive David Potts called for members of the public to “be kind” to the supermarket giant’s 110,000 employees.

“Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won’t be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt,” Potts said.

“Our store colleagues are working hard to feed you and your family, please be kind.”

Rival grocery chains Tesco and Sainsbury’s said safety remains their “highest priority” and that customers were given regular reminders to follow official guidance.

Under current government rules, people in England are required by law to wear face coverings in most indoor areas including shops, supermarkets, public transport and places of worship. Children under the age of 11 and those with medical exemptions are not required to do so.

It comes after union Usdaw over the weekend said it has been “inundated” with complaints from shopworkers who are “deeply concerned” over Covid rulebreakers.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis urged the public to “strictly follow the rules” to curb the spread of the virus, adding: “Many retail workers are at a greater risk of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families… These key workers must be valued, respected and protected.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccine deployment minister, this morning said current restrictions may be scaled up as he admitted he was “worried” at the current picture.

“We’ve got to review everything while we bring this new variant under control,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.

Ministers are understood to be drawing up tougher measures to improve social distancing and mask-wearing in supermarkets.

Boris Johnson today said that “now is the moment of maximum vigilance, maximum observance of the rules”.

“Of course, if we feel things are not being properly observed, then we may have to do more,” he added.

Read more: Shipping boss threatened staff with unpaid leave if they worked from home during lockdown

It comes after the Metropolitan Police last week announced it will no longer “reason with” those not wearing masks in indoor public spaces, and will instead hand out fines more quickly.

In a new hardline approach, the Met warned that people will also face fines if they have no legitimate explanation for leaving their homes.