Morrisons and Amazon: Retail’s newest BFFs

“While we believe Amazon currently represents a relatively small wholesale channel for Morrisons, this news suggests a deeper commitment between the two. In time this should represent a more volume accretive relationship for Morrisons.”It will also reignite talk that Amazon may look to buy Morrisons outright, having moved into bricks-and-mortar retailing with its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. Fears of disruption in the UK grocery sector have been growing ever since, fuelled by reports in recent months that Amazon has been a heavy buyer of warehouse space in the UK. Shares in Morrisons were 1% higher at 197.6p, having fallen by 15% over the past year due to competitive market conditions. The team at Jefferies think there’s still potential for the share price to revisit the multi-year high of 269p achieved last summer. Clive Black, retail analyst at house broker Shore Capital, said today’s announcement represented efficient use of existing warehouse space and in-store picking capability. He added:
"We also see potential significance in Amazon's commitment to grow its grocery business in the UK and the further deepening of its involvement with Morrisons."With Morrisons close to Amazon and Tesco still dominant, it's hard not to see Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe as increasingly isolated. At annual results last month, he pledged investment in supermarkets and in online sales in the wake of the Asda deal collapse, but there was no Plan B that investors had wanted after a poor year for the share price. At Tesco, where Dave Lewis has almost completed a five-year turnaround, investors will find out more on Tuesday about how management plans to target "untapped value opportunities".