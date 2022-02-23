Mini halts production amid semiconductor chip shortage

Mini production halted amid semiconductor shortage (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Car maker Mini has been forced to halt production at its Oxford factory amid a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips.

Owner BMW Group said the Cowley factory had closed on Monday and will remain shut until at least Friday.

In a statement BMW said, “as a result of the global semiconductor shortage, an issue that has affected the entire automotive industry for the last year, Plant Oxford is making some short-term adjustments to its production schedule.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers,” the company added.

The firm suspended production at the Mini plant multiple times between April and July last year amid the chip shortage which is affecting car makers all over the world.

Chips are key to the production of cars with features including touchscreen controls, emergency breaks and airbag deployment systems all relying upon them.

Motor industry heavyweights including General Motors, Ford, Nissan, BMW, Renault and General Motors have all scaled back production amid a struggle to acquire the semiconductor chips.

Vehicle production in the UK fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year amid supply and labour shortages as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

