Metro Bank: Troubled lender’s CFO to leave after turbulent 12 months

Metro Bank CFO is leaving the business

Metro Bank has announced that its chief financial officer will leave the business during the first quarter of 2024, with the search for his successor commenced.

James Hopkinson has been the bank’s CFO and executive director since September 2022 after serving in a similar role at ClearBank.

This comes after the troubled lender was added to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s financial crime watchlist in June.

It was reported in November that the regulator was reviewing “the ongoing management of financial crime risk within the group’s back book as well as specific concerns over the effectiveness of financial crime controls over the group’s online account provisions”.

In the meantime, Metro Bank’s board has appointed Cristina Alba Ochoa to act as interim CFO effective 15 January 2024, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

The search process to appoint a permanent successor has commenced and an announcement will be made in due course.

Until a permanent CFO is appointed, Metro Bank’s board will comprise seven members.

Commenting, Daniel Frumkin, CEO, said: “On behalf of the Board I’d like to thank James for his support during a pivotal time for the bank and wish him success for the future.”

Metro Bank’s shares have slightly increased today by nearly 1 per cent to 37.415 pence per share, up from 37.05.