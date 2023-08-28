Metro Bank founder launches fintech accelerator to get firms into ‘hyper-growth’

Anthony Thomson

The founder and former chair of Metro Bank and Atom Bank has launched a business designed to support the next generation of fintech startups.

Anthony Thomson’s latest venture, known as Archie, aims to identify and back high-potential, early-stage technology firms.

Archie will support businesses during their go-to-market stage with the goal of improving their chances of success.

It will initially focus on partnering with fintechs in Thomson’s home country of Australia, as well as startups in the UK and in the Middle East.

Together with co-founder Steve Brennen, who has held senior marketing roles at Uber and PayPal, Thomson said he wants to provide fintech founders with the experience, expertise, and toolkits to get them “into hyper-growth”.

Archie will also provide access to a suite of top business leaders from companies including Equifax, Virgin Money and venture capital firm Silicon Badia, to give expert advice and guidance.

Thomson said: “Fintechs are a force of good – for years they’ve disrupted the financial services industry, providing better products, services and experiences for customers. But despite many great ideas, too many have fallen short, having not had the support they need.

“The Archie model means our years’ of global expertise are embedded and our interests aligned – creating partners out of practitioners and ensuring founders and their fintechs reach the heights they should.”

Brennen added: “We know there’s appetite for support just like this and I’m excited to help the next generation of fintech disruptors reach their potential – and help founders have the best journeys in doing so.”