Vodafone confirms merger talks with Three UK

Merger talks heat up for Vodafone and Three UK

Vodafone confirmed that it was in merger talks with Three UK this morning, paving the way for the pair to become the largest mobile telecoms supplier in Britain.

As first reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, Vodafone and CK Hutchison, the Hong-Kong conglomerate behind Three UK, are looking to ink a deal by the end of the year.

While Three UK declined to comment, Vodafone confirmed that it was in discussions with CK Hutchison in relation to a possible combination.

It said the envisaged transaction would involve both companies combining their UK businesses, with Vodafone owning 51 per cent and our partner CK Hutchison owning 49 per cent of the combined business.

“By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses,” the FTSE 100 firm said in an update.

Talk of a potential tie-up have swirled for a while now, with City A.M. reporting earlier this year that the third and fourth largest mobile network operators in the country were discussing a deal.

Commenting on the potential deal, TMT analyst at PP Foresight Paolo Pescatore said: “Remaining players including TalkTalk, Three and Vodafone are all in a challenging position given the growing importance of convergence.

While Vodafone is addressing this through wholesale agreements in the fixed line market, it is unclear whether a merger with Three UK is the silver bullet.”

He said the deal certainly makes sense for Three UK, which has a mobile only position.

Back in March Three UK chief Robert Finnegan signalled towards market consolidation after the mobile giant reported humble revenue growth, despite hitting its strongest contract boom since 2012.

Insiders told Sky News today that talks were at a “relatively advanced” stage, but there were still hurdles ahead, including potential challenges from the UK competition watchdog.

Telecoms expert at Enders Analysis Karen Egan previously told City A.M. that scale is crucial for mobile operators trying to make a return, and “sub-scalers”, like Vodafone and Three, are finding this increasingly difficult.

He added that whilst a tie-up between Vodafone and Three would have felt like an “unnatural pairing”, “in recent times, Vodafone has taken on more of a challenger role in its home market, so the two operators’ strategies may no longer be too far apart”.

Vodafone has been under increasing strain to speed up its organisational overhaul after it was revealed earlier this year that a notorious activist investor Cevian had taken a stake in the firm.

Despite Vodafone’s recent rejection of Italy’s Iliad and private equity titan Apax Partners’ takeover approach, it is understood that Cevian are keen for the UK firm to pursue consolidation in key markets.