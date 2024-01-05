McDonald’s: Middle East boycott over free meals for Israeli soldiers hits sales

McDonald’s chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, has blamed “misinformation” surrounding the Israel-Gaza war for flattening sales in the Middle-East.

In a post on LinkedIn, the head of the fast food chain said calls for boycott have led to “meaningful business impact”.

Kempczinski, said: “Several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact due to the war and associated misinformation that is affecting brands like McDonald’s.

“This is disheartening and ill-founded In every country where we operate, including in Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their fellow citizens.”

The popular chain has been scrutinised by pro-Palestinian groups after it emerged that McDonald’s gave free meals to Israeli soldiers following the October 7th attack on the country by Hamas.

Franchises in Saudi Arabia and Oman also issued statements distancing themselves from their Israeli counterpart and pledged millions in aid of Gaza.

McDonald’s is one of a host of high street brands which has been targeted by protestors.

Starbucks was also forced to call for peace after its stores were vandalised.

Boss Laxman Narasimhan, said: “We see protestors influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for.”

“We have worked with local authorities to ensure our partners and customers are safe. Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity.”

Some $11bn (£10bn) has been wiped off the coffee outfit’s market value amid calls for a boycott.

Fashion brand Zara was also forced pulled an ad following complaints that it contained pictures resembling images from the Israel-Hamas war.