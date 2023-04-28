May bank holidays: Brits believe this May will be the best ever – new data

Almost a third of Brits have booked themselves up with plans for every weekend in May, which has three bank holidays this year, as they gear up for what they believe will be the best May weekend ever.

A new survey has revealed 28 per cent of Brits haven’t got a free May weekend, as they gear up for three out of five weekends being bank holidays due to the extra Coronation holiday in a weeks’ time.

But it isn’t all fun: 41 per cent say they find planning activities with friends stressful. One stressor might be that 95 per cent of adults under the age of 45 make plans in apps, but only 40 per cent of those plans ever make it onto an actual calendar.

The data is new from Onin, a new keyboard calendar planning app.

13 million Brits also said they are ‘immediate acceptors,’ who say yes to plans on the spot without thinking about what else they may have on that day or weekend, or how busy it will make them. Data also revealed these people may be at risk of double or treble booking themselves on May weekends.

Additionally, one in four are likely to fit in multiple events on the same day this May.

Ryan Brodie, Founder of Onin, said: “This May will be a manic month, with the coronation party, gigs, and lots of sport. This is why we built Onin, to make it easy for your calendar to join every conversation.”

