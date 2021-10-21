Man charged with murder of MP David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of MP Sir David Amess, as well as the preparation of terrorist acts.

The Conservative MP for Southend West, in Essex, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery on Friday October 15.

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, confirmed the CPS had authorised charges against the 25-year-old.

Price added: “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”

The charge for preparation of terrorist acts followed a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

Price added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Ali will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday October 21.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the MP as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and its future,” Johnson said.

The murder has raised questions about the safety of MPs and led campaigners to call for tougher regulation of extremism on social media.