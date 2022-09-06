LXi snags nearly £260m in theme park income strip deal

Real estate investment trust LXi has snagged £257m from the sale of a 65-year income strip from Thorpe Park and Alton Towers.

The London-listed fund cut the freehold deal with an unnamed “UK institution” and will be granted 999-year leases back.

LXi will then pay the buyer an annual rent of around £8.2m, the company announced yesterday.

The proceeds will be used to fully repay the £232m worth of debt currently secured against Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, as well as Warwick Castle, which are all operated by Merlin.

After 65-years, LXi will have the option to re-buy the freehold, as well as  70 per cent of the rental income from and potential future market value of the theme parks for £1.

“We are delighted to have signed this innovative transaction, which materially reduces the company’s debt levels whilst generating significant earnings accretion,” fund manager Simon Lee said in a statement.

Shares inched 1.7 per cent to 150.6p by afternoon. The fund’s stock price has gained nearly four per cent in the year to date.

The deal follows the drawing of a £385m acquisition facility in July.

