‘Lots of interest’: Boots chief quashes claims £7bn sale stalling

The head of UK chemist Boots has pushed back against concerns that a desired £7bn sale is facing subdued demand. 

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the US firm behind Boots, has been eyeing a sale of the chemist, with hopes of a £7bn price tag.

However, there have been reports that potential suitors placed a lower price tag on the business.

Now, Boots chief executive has quashed fears that interest in the firm has dried up.

“‘There’s certainly a lot of interest [from potential bidders],” Seb James told the BBC, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

Private equity goliaths who have tried to woo the firm include Apollo, TDR Capital and Sycamore. The chemist will see a final round of offers this month.

