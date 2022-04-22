‘Lots of interest’: Boots chief quashes claims £7bn sale stalling

The head of UK chemist Boots has pushed back against concerns that a desired £7bn sale is facing subdued demand.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the US firm behind Boots, has been eyeing a sale of the chemist, with hopes of a £7bn price tag.

However, there have been reports that potential suitors placed a lower price tag on the business.

Now, Boots chief executive has quashed fears that interest in the firm has dried up.

In an interview with the BBC, Boots chief executive Seb James said: ‘There’s certainly a lot of interest [from potential bidders].’

Private equity goliaths who have tried to woo the firm include Apollo, TDR Capital and Sycamore. The chemist will see a final round of offers this month.