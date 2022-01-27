Look no further than Galahad in Quest for a winner

Galahad Quest showed an aptitude for fences when finishing fifth at Cheltenham in November

FRODON and Siruh Du Lac were both recent winners of the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase (1:55) before going on to success at the Festival, proving how invaluable Cheltenham experience can be.

The one horse who has better course form than most is Paul Nicholls’ Magic Saint, with a win and two places from seven chase starts at Prestbury Park.

He’s beginning to look dangerously well-handicapped too, now five pounds below his last winning mark and with claimer Tom Buckley taking off further weight.

It’s no surprise he has been well found in the market, though, and it may pay to look for something at bigger odds.

GALAHAD QUEST is only a six-year-old but has shown an aptitude for these fences when finishing a good fifth here in November.

He then followed that with a respectable sixth over the same course and distance on New Year’s Day.

Nick Williams’ runner seems to save his best for Cheltenham and remains well-handicapped having been dropped a few pounds after his last run.

Good ground is another positive, and there is plenty to like about his chances at 5/1.

It looks a case of deja vu in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (3:40), with Henry Daly’s promising Hillcrest taking on another well-fancied Nicky Henderson runner, after beating I Am Maximus over course and distance last time.

His rival this time, BALCO COASTAL, might prove a tougher nut to crack, especially with good ground in his favour and in receipt of five pounds.

He produced a fine effort to defy a penalty at Ludlow in December when beating a rival that has won since, and can lay down a marker for the Festival here.

POINTERS

Galahad Quest 1:55 Cheltenham

Balco Coastal 3:40 Cheltenham