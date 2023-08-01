Long-time boss of free market think tank IEA to step down after 14 years at the helm

Mark Littlewood

The long-time boss of free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, Mark Littlewood, will step down after 14 years at the helm.

The director general will step down from right-wing group this year, with the search for a successor underway. Littlewood will remain in post until a new director general is found.

The IEA said Littlewood’s tenure from 2009 had seen the group grow in “size, influence and media profile”.

“It’s never easy to judge the right time to move on from a job you truly love,” Littlewood said, adding that his time has “been the most fulfilling and enjoyable period of my working career.”

“If I don’t leave this role soon, I might stay here forever and however much that appeals in concept, change can be a force for good,” he added.

His tenure was praised by the IEA’s chair of the board of trustees Linda Edwards, who said he “leaves an indelible mark… after leading us through a period of remarkable growth”.

“He has built the IEA into a powerful voice in the public debate, overseen a rejuvenation of the Institute’s research programme, forged close ties with key stakeholders, and promoted a huge expansion in our student outreach.”