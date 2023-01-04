Long-serving Wates Group chairman Sir James Wates steps down – with his cousin Tim taking over

Sir James Wates

Sir James Wates has announced he will be stepping down as chairman of family-owned construction giant Wates Group.

The long-serving chairman has worked for the company since 1983, including a ten-year stint in his current role.

He will be succeeded by his cousin Tim Wates in May later this year, who currently serves as deputy chairman.

Sir James said: “I have enjoyed my 10 years as chairman enormously, and the time is now right to pass the baton over to my cousin Tim.

“I look forward to continuing to serve on the board and being actively involved in the business, including representing Wates in external forums.”

Incoming chairman Tim Wates said: “It is an honour to be named the next chairman of our 125-year-old enterprise and continue our tradition of maintaining a long-term perspective and commitment to business as a force for good in society.”

Tim joined Wates Group in 1993 after starting his career in banking with Cazenove & Co, and has served on the board from 2006 to 2008 and since 2011.

He was appointed deputy chairman in October 2022 and has served as the lead family director on housing issues.

Last year, Wates Group enjoyed its highest ever operating profit of £40m, boosted by a raft of new projects.