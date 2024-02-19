London restaurant boss pleads not guilty to spiking woman’s drink at Annabel’s

The London restaurateur behind Michelin starred Indian restaurant Benares has pleaded not guilty to the attempted spiking of a woman’s drink with the so-called date-rape drug GBL.

Vikas Nath, 61, from Kensington is accused of trying to spike a woman’s drink while they were at Mayfair private members’ club Annabel’s. He is also charged with possession of the drug.

Judge Philip Bartle KC said: “As you have pleaded not guilty, there will be a trial, unfortunately not for some considerable time.”

The trial was set for February 2026 at Southwark Crown Court. Nath was bailed on the condition he gives up his passport, continues to live at his current Kensington address, remain at home between 11pm and 7am, and does not travel south of the River Thames unless it is to attend court. He is also banned from entering any premises that sells alcohol.

Nath is a director of Terminal Ltd, which is behind high-end Indian restaurant Benares, which recently retained its Michelin star. Terminal is behind seven restaurants in the UK and Spain.

The charge alleges he administered GBL to the woman “knowing she did not consent and with the intention of stupefying or overpowering her so as to enable any person to engage in a sexual activity involving her”.

It is understood Annabel’s staff called the police in the early hours of 15 January after becoming concerned for the woman’s safety.

GBL (gammabutyrolactone) is a similar chemical to the more widely known GHB (gammahydroxybutrate); both are colourless liquids. GBL is sometimes used in stain remover, rust remover, superglue remover, as an alloy cleaner and paint stripper. The drug has a history in cases of spiking as it can cause a state of confusion, euphoria, drowsiness and relaxation. Overdoses are common as the difference between a “safe” and dangerous amount is extremely slim.

Possession can get you up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine.