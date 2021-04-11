As a further easing of lockdown restrictions helps London inch back to normality, a new campaign has been launched calling for the public to rekindle their love for the capital.

The London Love Affair campaign, launched by the Central London Alliance, London Chamber

of Commerce and Industry and Integrity International Group, features classic London street scenes and the memories people may have experienced in those locations.

It calls for Londoners to return to the city centre so they can enjoy those experiences once again.

The campaign is being carried out with media partners including City A.M, JC Decaux and Bauer to deliver an advertising campaign on out-of-Home media, online and radio, to audiences in London, the home counties and elsewhere.

“Today marks another measured step on the road to recovery for London. I’m pleased that the

partners, supporters and advocates of the Central London Alliance have come together to launch a non-political campaign that encourages the public to rekindle their love affair with central London,” said Tony Matharu of the Central London Alliance.

“Our wonderful city holds glorious memories for so many people, and it’s now time to be positive about enjoying the rich tapestry of life that London has to offer, and to make more memories here.”

Londoners are being encouraged to support the campaign by sharing their favourite locations in the capital, including the hashtag #londonloveaffair in social media posts.

Businesses, attractions and other London organisations can also access images and assets online to help support the campaign.