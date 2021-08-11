FTSE 100 up as domestically focussed mid-cap index hits record high

London’s FTSE 100 lifted 0.3 per cent on opening this morning as non-life insurers and oil stocks led gains.

The blue-chip index opened to 7,187 points after investors remain cautiously optimistic despite fears about the economic impact of the Delta Covid variant.

It closed yesterday up 0.4 per cent, marking a one month high.

Cybersecurity specialist Avast was the top percentage gainer, up 3.3 per cent, after US firm NortonLifeLock confirmed it was taking over its rival for £6.2bn.

Delivery app company Deliveroo dropped 3.8 per cent after it said there had been no material impact from the reopening of British restaurants in the second quarter.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index hit a record high of 23,650.90.

The index’s high start followed a strong performance in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.46 per cent higher at a record 35,264.

It came after President Joe Biden pushed through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and investors were hopeful amid virus concerns.

The FTSE 100 broke above the 7,000 mark in mid-April when the UK started to lift lockdown laws but has traded in tight range since because of fears of rising cases.