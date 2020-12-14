London FOIL appoints Weightman's partner as new president

London FOIL has just appointed Ling Ong as their new president to lead the organisation through 2021.

London FOIL is an arm of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers, concentrating on the global insurance and reinsurance markets.

Ling Ong is also a partner at UK law firm, Weightmans.

Ong has been appointed to replace the outgoing president Ingrid Hobbs, who is a partner at global law firm Kennedys. Hobbs has had to deal with unprecedented circumstances during her tenure, and Ong will face similar challenges as the pandemic continues.

Commenting on her own appointment, Ling Ong says: ”We are operating in unprecedented times, and as the new president of London FOIL, I look forward to steering the initiatives that London FOIL can offer to the London insurance and reinsurance market in addressing and dealing with the opportunities and challenges ahead of us.”

Gavin Coull, executive committee member of London FOIL and a partner at Birketts EC3 Legal, is taking-over as vice-president of the organisation.

“London FOIL has grown significantly and had a fantastic reception over the past year. We look forward to building out its capabilities so that the widest set of market participants can benefit from its work as possible,” says FOIL chief executive Laurence Besemer.