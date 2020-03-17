London brewers launch 'Pub in a Box' for self-isolation

East London-based Signature Brew has launched a “Pub in a Box” for those self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes just a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brits to avoid the pub as part of measures designed to encourage “social distancing” amid the global pandemic.

Founder Sam McGregor said the Pub in a Box will include a core range of beers, beer glasses, beer mats, a vinyl record, pub quiz, a playlist and snacks. The brewery is also launching a click and collect service across its venues in Hackney.

“We want beer lovers to continue to support their local venues and shops as best they can during an unusual time, in line with government guidance,” McGregor said.

Signature Brew is looking to the touring music community for drivers, as the entertainment industry faces months of cancellations amid the pandemic.

McGregor said: “We have beer to deliver and want to support musicians however we can, especially in these tough times. For our drinkers who may be staying at home right now, we can’t think of anything better than receiving cold, brewery-fresh beers, hand delivered by someone from a band we love.”

Launched in 2011, Signature has secured a number of high profile collaborations with bands. This year it launched its core range of music-inspired craft beers, which it brews in Walthamstow.

Last night the UK pub industry wrote to the PM warning him that the government’s guidance that members of the public should avoid going to bars and pubs presents the sector with an “existential crisis”.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the failure to set out a financial commitment was “creating panic with people being fearful that their livelihoods will be destroyed”.

“Forced pub closures without a meaningful support package will have a catastrophic financial and social impact”, she added.

