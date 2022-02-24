London-based Red Sift closes $54m funding round to drive US expansion

London-based cybersecurity firm Red Sift has closed a $54m funding round today as it prepares to accelerate its global expansion with a new US headquarters in Texas.

The fresh funding round into Red Sift, which provides cloud email security and a brand protection platform, was led by VC firm Highland Europe alongside a range of investors including Sands Capital, Oxford Capital, and MMC Ventures.

Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift, said the funding was essential at a time when firms were increasingly facing cyber threats.

“It has never been more important for organisations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors, and customers,” Powar said.

“To be a genuine partner to our customers, we must help them protect against multiple interconnected threat vectors.”

The new investment brings Red Sift’s total funding raised to $69.8m, and the firm said it is now eyeing up growth across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East.

Red Sift bosses have also announced a new recruitment campaign to bolster the firm’s growth across. Sam Brooks, partner at Highland Europe, and Michael Graninger, partner at SANDS Capital, will also now join the company’s Board of Directors.

The latest funding round comes after a period of significant growth for the firm in which annual revenues have doubled.