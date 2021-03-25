Lockdown pet boom boosts CVS revenue to £245.6m

The UK’s lockdown pet boom brought a boost to veterinary services provider CVS, which enjoyed a 9.4 per cent revenue growth.

The company saw its revenue rise to £245.6m, up around £20m from the year before, as customers were found to be spending around six per cent more on their pets.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing uncertainty, we delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year, with our fully integrated model allowing us to cater for the veterinary needs of an expanding pet population,” CEO Richard Fairman said.

Read more: UK house price growth slowed in January as buyers paused due to new lockdown

Like-for-like sales growth lifted 7.8 per cent, as the pet services provider saw share price increase 36.5 per cent to 33.3p per share.

New client registration also grew by around 17 per cent, as the company acquired four new practices.

“Trading in the first two months of our second half continues the positive trend and we remain well positioned to achieve both organic and acquisitive future growth,” the CEO added.

Read more: Free school meals provider Compass charts course to better margins after revenues sink