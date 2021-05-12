Linklaters elects first female senior partner in 183-year history

Linklaters has elected Aedamar Comiskey as its new senior partner, the first woman to serve in the role since the law firm was established in London in 1838.

Comiskey will begin her five-year term on 1 July 2021, when she will succeed current senior partner Charlie Jacobs.

Read more: Linklaters promotes Alex Beidas to global head of employment & incentives

Comiskey said: she was “hugely proud” to have been elected the Magic Circle firm’s first female senior partner, adding: “It is an honour and a privilege. Thank you to my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me – I intend to deliver on the vision set out in my manifesto.”

She continued: “I want Linklaters to stand out as the law firm with the best minds in the business from truly diverse backgrounds, contributing different perspectives to solve the complex challenges facing business and society today.

“And as we launch out of lockdown, our focus will be on fostering drive, ambition and creativity from our high-performing teams across the world, to deliver outstanding results for our world-class clients.”

Read more: Government outlines new voter ID law and plan to give PM power to call early election in Queen’s Speech

Comiskey joined Linklaters as a trainee in London 29 years ago, and was elected partner in 2001.

She is a prominent lawyer in the merger & acquisition space, and leads the firm’s relationship with seven of its largest international clients across various sectors.

She recently advised G4S on the successful outcome of its high-profile and contested takeover.