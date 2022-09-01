Letters: Time to keep moving

The government and City Hall have finally reached a funding deal for TfL (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

[Re: Transport for London signs funding settlement with government, August 30]

Sadiq Khan has finally given up the petty political posturing and agreed to a long-term financial settlement for TfL.

The deal reached is a reasonable one, and it reflects TfL’s own pre-Covid financial plans. The government is providing £3.6bn, on top of the £5bn it has already given TfL. This means major projects like the Northern Line extension, the reopening of Hammersmith Bridge, and the final stages of the Elizabeth Line can go ahead.

The government has stepped in to cover the cost of Covid-19, but we should not forget that the Mayor weakened TfL’s financial position prior to the pandemic by mismanaging its finances.

He has resisted sensible savings such as reforming the bloated pension scheme and scrapping excessive staff perks, so he can appease the unions.

Now the Mayor needs to stop playing politics and get on with the job.

He must stop threatening damaging bus cuts, which are not necessary with this deal. And he should cancel his ULEZ expansion, which would impose a £12.50 daily cost of living charge on Londoners who cannot afford to upgrade their cars, for a negligible effect on air quality.

Nick Rogers AM