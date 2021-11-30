Letters: A black mark against sales

[Re: Bumper Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a relic of old consumer habits, Nov 27]

Black Friday marks the start of the peak shopping period, which more than half of UK retailers have described as “make or break’”for their business this year.

While it’s an important weekend to boost sales, research has shown that 48 per cent of retailers believe that the increase in sales during this period is offset by the need to discount.

Retailers need to be strategic as to how they build the ultimate customer experience, as there are many aspects to creating longer-lasting benefits.

For example, linking both offline and online channels will help retailers make the most out of their offerings, giving customers the convenience and flexibility they demand.

More than 50 per cent of businesses have said that doing this will help make managing peak periods easier and eliminates “computer says no” moments for retailers trying to create a slick experience.

Colin Neil

[Re: Today, asylum seekers are in the Channel, but it is a global crisis we need to weather, Nov 26]

It’s not a bad comparison to look at the Australian option of turning the boats back, but surely not even Priti Patel would seriously think such a policy would work in the UK? The physical distance between Indonesia and Australia is so much greater than the Channel that it voids the risk of making the journey. Not so for the UK.

Harper Jameson