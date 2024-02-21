Letter to the editor: Throwing out standards is not the way for the City to reclaim its crown

[Re: Hunt must ‘roll out the red carpet’ for firms looking to IPO, City group warns, 19 Feb]

CityUK’s open letter highlights a pressing issue – if London wishes to remain a premier global financial centre, it must evolve to support the changing needs of businesses seeking to go public. However, relaxing standards around working capital, financial reporting and other governance safeguards risks unintended consequences.

The City can win back firms and establish the UK as a place for growth-stage organisations to list, but we must walk a fine line. Rules enabling greater access to capital cannot come at the cost of transparency, accountability and protections for everyday investors. Watering down these standards could enable misleading financials and poor corporate governance – issues already seen with US SPAC listings.

Rather, the solution lies in balancing democratised investment with responsible oversight. Incremental changes like modernising financial regulations, paired with robust reporting requirements, can make public listing more viable for younger firms, whilst still safeguarding market integrity.

The City’s resilience has been tested many times over. With decisive reform that delivers meaningful improvements to listing standards, London can adapt to the needs of changing times while upholding the highest principles of good governance that make it world-leading.

Naureen Zahid, Open Ocean