Labour MP Jack Dromey dies suddenly aged 73

(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

The shadow minister, who had held the seat of Birmingham Erdington since 2010, has passed away in his constituency this morning, aged 73.

He is survived by his wife, fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman, and his three children.

His family said he was a “much loved husband, father and grandfather” who would be “greatly missed”.

The statement said he had died “suddenly”.

Dromey rose to prominence during the Grunwick strike in the 1970’s. He went on to be elected the Deputy General Secretary of the Transport & General Workers Union and then the Deputy General Secretary of Unite.

After being elected as MP for Birmingham Erdington in 2010 he was appointed Shadow Housing Minister. He helped shape Labour’s policy to build 200,000 homes a year and transform the private rented sector.

One of his last tweets was about the centrality of vaccinations and getting children safely back into schools.

Vaccination, ventilation and testing – @bphillipsonMP sets out what needs to be done to get children and young people back to school safety and the questions the Government must answer @NEUnion @NAHTnews @ASCL_UK https://t.co/0W5irMpVM1 — Jack Dromey MP (@JackDromeyMP) January 5, 2022