Kylian can finally crack Gimcrack for Burke

Kylian was an impressive winner of the Dragon Stakes at Sandown two starts ago

FOR A trainer that does so well with sprinters, it’s surprising that Karl Burke has never saddled the winner of the Gimcrack Stakes (3.00pm).

The Yorkshire-based trainer has come close in the past, including last year when he had Marshman and Cold Case finish second and third in the race, but this might be the year he breaks his duck.

He relies on KYLIAN, a son of Invincible Spirit who has proved rapidly progressive this season and was an exceptionally impressive winner of the Listed Dragon Stakes over five furlongs at Sandown two starts ago.

Last time out he caught the eye when finishing strongly after being a bit short of room in the Molecomb at Goodwood on his first encounter with soft ground.

He was beaten by Big Evs there, which is no disgrace considering that horse lines up in the Group One Nunthorpe at 3.35pm today.

It’s likely Kylian will be happier back on a sounder surface and on the flatter track at York.

He now also steps up to six furlongs for the first time, a move that is expected to bring about further improvement, considering how well he finished last time.

He has the look of a very smart two-year-old, and with those factors in his favour, he’s definitely the one they all have to beat at 5/2.

With the World Pool in operation for a third day at York, I’ll be also hoping to land a Quinella by pairing Kylian with recent Goodwood Vintage Stakes winner HAATEM.

Richard Hannon’stwo-year-old is tough and versatile, as he showed when winning over seven furlongs last time, but in his previous starts he has shown that he has the pace for six furlongs.

There should be plenty of pace on here, which should give him a good seam into the race and I expect him to run well once again.

Later on the card, in the valuable Fillies’ Handicap (4.10pm), I like the chances of the Owen Burrows-trained ROWAYEH.

She won well at Sandown two starts ago and then only narrowly lost out at Goodwood last time.

She’s a really well-bred filly by Dubawi who looks to be improving steadily, and I’ve a feeling she will go on to be much better than her current mark in the 80s.

POINTERS

Kylian 3.00pm York

Kylian, Haatem

(World Pool Quinella) 3.00pm York

Rowayeh 4.10pm York