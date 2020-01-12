KKR makes surprise bid for Pennon's recycling arm

Pennon’s bin collection and incineration firm Viridor has been the subject of a shock bid from US private equity fund KKR, in an attempt to knock out the competition before an expected auction process.

Viridor, which is valued at £4bn, is set to be one of 2020’s most keenly fought acquisitions, with a number of companies said to be interested in a takeover bid.

Read more: Pennon raises dividend on the back of a robust first half

The Sunday Telegraph said that the bid, which was rejected, comes after bankers from Morgan Stanley and Barclays were appointed to run the sale process.

Advisers are currently in the process of getting the auction underway, and have yet to formally sound out potential bidders.

In September, Pennon, which owns South West Water, said it was considering options for Viridor, which produces energy by burning waste.

Viridor, a major player in the energy-from-waste quarter, is contracted by more than 150 businesses and councils and has over 32,000 customers.

In Pennon’s first half results in 2019, the firm said that the business had seen consistent growth, and was “consistently outperforming” investment case returns.

The division’s new plastics processing facility is on track, which would add much needed capacity to the UK market.

Read more: Pennon flushes away concerns with steady performance

It was anticipated that Pennon would wait until Ofwat had released their final pricing review, which it did in December, before going ahead with the sale.

City A.M. has contacted Pennon and KKR for comment.