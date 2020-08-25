KFC drops Finger Lickin' Good slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

Fast food giant KFC has scrapped its “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fried chicken chain will temporarily remove the 64-year-old slogan from its advertising, saying it “doesn’t feel quite right” during the Covid-19 era of hand washing and social distancing.

Read more: McDonald’s, KFC and Wetherspoon among chains to slash prices after government VAT cut

The move comes after KFC pulled a series of adverts featuring customers licking their fingers in March over complaints that it did not meet coronavirus safety standards.

KFC has said it will begin the hunt for a temporary replacement phrase.

In the meantime it has launched a new advertising campaign with the slogan partially blurred out.

KFC global chief marketing officer Catherine Tan-Gillespie said: “We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.

“While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

Read more: What the cluck? Watchdog bans ‘offensive’ KFC advert over swear word reference

KFC said it will bring its famous slogan back “when the time is right”.

The chain closed all of its restaurants temporarily in March during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown but has now reopened most stores with enhanced safety and social distancing measures in place.