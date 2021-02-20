Key Johnson aide and Dominic Cummings ally quits No 10

Oliver Lewis, the head of Boris Johnson’s ‘Union Unit’, has quit just two weeks into the job.

Lewis resigned followed claims he had been accused by the Prime Minister and his fiancée of briefing against Michael Gove, the Times reported.

The aide was only given his new role two weeks ago. The so-called ‘Union Unit’ is in charge of keeping Scotland from breaking away from the United Kingdom.

Lewis previously worked on the Brexit campaign and was the most senior remaining ally of Dominic Cummings left in Downing Street, according to the Times.

The news follows David Frost replacing Michael Gove as EU relations ministers yesterday, in a move that would have Frost take over all responsibility of dealing with Brussels.