Judge to decide if PwC US lawfully sacked whistleblower

Following a nine-day trial, a judge will decide if PwC US broke the law by firing a senior manager for blowing the whistle on the Big Four firm’s allegedly cosy relationship with two tech companies it audited.

Former PwC senior manager Mauro Botta accused audit giant of firing him because he submitted complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other accounting and audit regulators, saying the firm had too cosy a relationship with its clients and so allowed weak internal controls to slide.

PwC US called the allegations false, and said it stands behind its audits of Cavium and Harmonic, which it has been working with for more than six years.

During the closing arguments at the trial, Botta’s representative Alex Cabecerias insisted his client was fired for blowing the whistle on PwC’s lack of independence while auditing the two companies, Courthouse News reported.

He said: “Common sense dictates that if an employee raises an issue in one audit and is kicked off the job at the client’s request, PwC is not adhering to its independent obligations pursuant to SEC standards.”

PwC argued that Botta lacked any proof to support the allegations, and that the reason he was fired related to a separate issue that arose following an investigation into his work with Cavium.

Botta is seeking a minimum of three months’ salary in damages, plus damages for emotional distress, and to have his job reinstated.

PwC’s representative John Hueston argued his client could not be held liable for whistleblower retalitation because the managing partner who sacked Botta know nothing of the SEC complaint Botta had filed.

The judge did not indicate when he plans to rule.