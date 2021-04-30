Leaked report advises Johnson to scrap social distancing at large events

Prime minister Boris Johnson will be advised to scrap social distancing at larger events from 21 June, as results from a pilot scheme revealed no surge in Covid-19 cases among attendees.

Johnson will be told next week to shelve the restrictions after the interim report into reopening trials found that crowds can return safely and without distancing, provided that entries are staggered and there is good ventilation.

The report contains conclusions from early data and a covering note to be given to ministers next week, The Telegraph reported.

Protective measures put in place in trial events, so far, appear to be effective, the science board on the Events Research Programme, run by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, found.

“There are some effective ways to manage risk that could remove the need to have social distancing at events,” a source familiar with the report said.

Staggered entry, clear communication with attendees and better ventilation at indoor venues are key mitigating measures to be outlined in the report.

The report’s conclusions will be framed as an “initial view” from scientists, with other pilot events taking place next month.

It comes as leaked plans yesterday revealed the UK and foreign tourists will be able to visit France from 9 June, by offering proof of either vaccination or a negative PCR test.

The next major points on Johnson’s roadmap are 17 May, when indoor mixing will be allowed again and foreign holidays may be allowed, and 21 June, when most other restrictions are forecast to end.

