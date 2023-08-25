John Lewis Partnership on the hunt for over 8,000 Christmas staff

The move comes after customers criticised the retailer for its lack of clothing items at lower prices. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for more than 10,000 roles, 8,400 of which are seasonal Christmas positions.

The employee owned business, which owns department store John Lewis and grocery store Waitrose, said that successful candidates will receive a competitive salary and training.

“We’re hugely proud of the way our two brands have become part of the excitement that surrounds Christmas and this is a great opportunity to be at the heart of that at such a special time,” Lisa Cherry, executive director, people, at the John Lewis Partnership, said.

“Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do; we want to deliver a great festive season for them with inspirational products and the very best customer service courtesy of our brilliant Partners.”

It comes as the retailer has struggled in recent months, posting a pre-tax loss of £501m in 2022.

Earlier this year, boss Sharon White also told employees that she would be unable to offer a staff bonus, one of the perks of working for the upmarket retail group, due to the losses it made.

The business has also embarked on cost saving initiatives with a plan to more than double its target on savings by £300m to £900m by 2026.