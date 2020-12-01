JD Sports to quit Debenhams rescue talks today

JD Sports is expected to pull out of rescue talks with high street department store Debenhams today.

The sports retailer was the last remaining bidder for Debenhams, which is in administration, and up until last week was ready to go ahead with the deal, according to the BBC.

The recent collapse of Arcadia is understood to have swayed JD’s decision to buy Debenhams.

JD Sports was reported to be interested in Debenhams because of its because its website is still one of the most popular shopping destinations, and such a move would allow the sports retailer to snap up cheap space on the high street.

Debenhams has been considering a potential sale since the summer, after entering administration for the second time in April.

JD Sports and Debenhams declined to give a statement to the BBC.