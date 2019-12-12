Jamie Oliver's Fifteen Cornwall restaurant to close 'with immediate effect'

Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant is to close with immediate effect, putting up to 100 jobs at risk.

The restaurant is run by charity the Cornwall Food Foundation, which said both the restaurant and charity will cease trading today after “an independent financial review.”

The charity used the restaurant to train unemployed people. In a statement, it said:

“We are talking with partners to find a way for the support for people to continue including those on the Fifteen training programme and Food for Change”.

The decision caps a difficult year for Oliver, whose restaurant group went into administration in May.

More than 20 restaurants closed, with over 1,000 jobs lost as a result.

Matthew Thomson, Cornwall Food Foundation, Chief Executive, said:

“This is an incredibly sad day for everyone and we will try our best to support those who have been impacted. I am profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause.

“We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years.”

Oliver said: “I am very surprised and saddened to learn that Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation have closed.

“Both organisations have always been run separately from us, but the team has done an amazing job with the trainee programme, training over 200 chefs and reaching so many more along the way – so this is a huge blow. My thoughts are with everyone affected.”