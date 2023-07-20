Jaguar Land Rover confirms Mardell as new chief executive

Adrian Mardell

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed interim chief executive officer Adrian Mardell to the top job permanently, the company announced today.

Richard Molyneux, who has served as acting chief financial officer since December, has also been permanently appointed to the role.

Jaguar veteran Mardell, who was previously the firm’s CFO, was appointed as interim boss last November following the sudden exit of Theirry Bolloré, who left the firm due to personal reasons.

Bolloré’s departure sparked concern over JLR’s future strategy, but under Mardell’s tenure the luxury marque has seen a return to profit following a difficult two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mardell said: “It has been my immense privilege to lead JLR over the last eight months and I am proud to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of this fantastic business which has shaped me over the last 32 years.

“We have the right vision and people to deliver our Reimagine strategy and I am honoured to lead JLR on the journey ahead.”

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, who have owned JLR since 2008, said: “Adrian and Richard are an exceptional team with strong automotive and leadership experience. I look forward to working with them further, delivering JLR’s transformation to modern luxury which is well underway.”