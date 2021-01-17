Interactive Investor to buy EQi in latest acquisition

Interactive Investor (II) is close to announcing the purchase of EQi, a division of Equiniti, a FTSE-250 support services group.

The direct-to-consumer share platform has agreed to pay in the region of £50m for EQi, Sky News reported this weekend.

II is the second largest direct to consumer platform in the UK, behind Hargreaves Lansdown.

This year the II more than doubled the number of customers using the platform. In February, it reached an agreement to acquire The Share Centre, in a cash and shares deal worth around £61.9m.

The platform has reportedly traded well throughout the pandemic.

According to Sky News it is rumoured II will float on the London Stock Exchange this year.

City A.M. has contacted Interactive Investor and Equiniti for comment.