IHG: Holiday Inn owner will give £794m back to shareholders on bumper year

The Holiday Inn owner informed investors this morning of its performance in the first leg of the year, with RevPAR, the tool hoteliers use to measure the value of each room, up 33 per cent across the group vs 2022 levels.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced a £636m share buy back programme, with hopes to return £794m back to shareholders too.

Today’s news came in conjunction with the group’s final results for the year, revealing a 23 per cent leap in operating profit to £809m.

Total revenue at the British chain, which owns a number of affordable and high end hotel, also leaped £3.6bn.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive, who stepped into the role last July, thanked a strong demand for travel for the boost in earnings.

He said: “Travel demand was strong across all markets, with RevPAR (revenue per available room) up 16 per cent on last year and 11 per cent ahead of the 2019 pre-pandemic peak.

“Combined with the power of our enterprise and efficient operating model, profit from reportable segments grew 23 per cent and exceeded one billion dollars for the first time, and adjusted EPS grew 33 per cent.”

“Alongside strong trading and financial performances, we continued to grow our portfolio and the global footprint of our brands. We opened 275 hotels in 2023 and signed more than double that amount – 556 hotels – into our pipeline.”

Shares in the hospitality group have barrelled to a new all-time high, and they are a top-ten performer in the FTSE 100, both in 2024 to date and over the past twelve months.

Today the firm also just completed last year’s £595m share buyback programme, and payment of £194m in ordinary dividends.