At least one European Union nation misses the UK post-Brexit, it turns out, as Hungary’s Prime Minister said it ‘suffers’ from Britain’s absence and wants to build new bilateral ties.

“We agreed on many things, which created a sort of balance in the EU,” prime minister Viktor Orban told public radio this morning.

“We are talking about a nuclear power that quit the EU, which was bad for us and still is bad for us. We suffer from Britain’s absence.

“But the question now is where their place will be in the world. We need to build a new bilateral cooperation.”

The UK has not been publicly missed by any EU nation since it finally left the bloc at the turn of the year, with Britain’s Eurovision score of – not a single vote – highlighting the UK as the union’s black sheep.

The leader went on to say that Hungary would seek specific cooperation within the framework that Brexit enables, but did not go into further detail.

Right-wing populist Orban, who is set to meet with Boris Johnson later today, has been recently criticised for describing Muslim’s as “invaders” and migrant’s as “poison”.

“On all human rights issues we do not shy away from raising them; the PM has condemned those specific comments, which were divisive and wrong,” Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said in response yesterday.

New EU alliance

Orban, an ally of Putin, met with Spanish right-wing leader Santiago Abascal yesterday, in a bid for bloc allyship.

Both Abascal’s Vox party and Johnson’s Conservatives are members of the international European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) party.

Hungary’s conservative Fidesz party will likely join the ECR, after it was ousted from the mainstream European conservative alliance, the European People’s Party, this year after repeated democratic lapses since 2019.

Hungary’s prime minister has also been in talks with ECR members from Poland and Italy about a new political alliance.

