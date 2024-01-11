Boohoo: ‘Human error’ blamed as clothes wrongly labelled ‘made in UK’

Boohoo put ‘Made in the UK’ labels on clothing items that were actually manufactured in South Asia.

According to a BBC Panorama investigation, a number of T-shirts and hoodies had their labels removed at its Thurmaston Lane facility last year.

Boohoo chalked the mislabeling up to a “human error” and said it only impacted less than one per cent of the garments it makes.

A spokesperson told City A.M: “These errors were found to be the result of human error and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

Earlier this week, the fast-fashion firm said it was considering closing the Lecister site and relocating a handful of staff members.

The industrial building has been open for less than two years and comes as the brand has faced scrutiny over its actions surrounding ethical clothing.

Last year, the same BBC investigation found that the company’s Manchester headquarters was pressuring suppliers to cut prices, even after deals had been finalised.

A spokesperson added: “We opened Thurmaston Lane in January 2022 to support the group in several ways, including manufacturing, printing and training.

“As in any retail business, the role of our sites continues to evolve over time and following significant investments at our Sheffield distribution centre and the opening of new distribution centre in the USA, we must now take steps to continue to ensure we are a more efficient, productive and strengthened business.”